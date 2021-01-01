Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5" Launched: May 2020

May 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~75%

~75% Dimensions: 312 x 232 x 15-23 mm (12.28" x 9.13" x 0.59-0.91")

CPU: - Intel Core i5 1035G1 Intel Core i7 1065G7 RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Surface Book 3 13.5". Performance 60 Gaming 52 Display 69 Battery Life 64 Connectivity 67 Case 90 NanoReview Score 62

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5"

Case Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) Width 312 mm (12.28 inches) Height 232 mm (9.13 inches) Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches) Area 724 cm2 (112.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75% Side bezels 13.3 mm Colors Silver Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Noise level 33.6 dB

Display 3000 x 2000 Size 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 267 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 Resolution 3000 x 2000 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1600:1 sRGB color space 95% Adobe RGB profile 61% Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 69 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 / 102 W

Sound Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Loudness 61.8 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 1x USB 3.2 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Key travel 1.55 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1035G1 Intel Core i7 1065G7 Base frequency 1.0 GHz Turbo frequency 3.6 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 6 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1040 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2858 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 428 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 1371

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) Shading units 1024 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No Total slots 2