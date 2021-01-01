Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" vs Book 3 13.5"
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"
Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5"
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 82 against 69 watt-hours
- Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5"
- Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (112.2 vs 133.4 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|Width
|343 mm (13.5 inches)
|312 mm (12.28 inches)
|Height
|251 mm (9.88 inches)
|232 mm (9.13 inches)
|Thickness
|15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
|15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
|Area
|861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|724 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~75%
|Side bezels
|13 mm
|13.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|34 dB
|33.6 dB
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|13.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|260 ppi
|267 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|3:2
|Resolution
|3240 x 2160 pixels
|3000 x 2000 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1600:1
|1600:1
|sRGB color space
|93%
|95%
|Adobe RGB profile
|58%
|61%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|127 W
|65 / 102 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|452 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|65.7 dB
|61.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.55 mm
|1.55 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Book 3 15" +17%
1217
1040
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Book 3 15" +32%
3784
2858
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
452
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Surface Book 3 15" +13%
1543
1371
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1335 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.101 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1536
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
