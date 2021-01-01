Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Book 3 15" or Surface Book 3 13.5" – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" vs Book 3 13.5"

Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
VS
Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"
Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5"
CPU Intel Core i7 1065G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" and Book 3 13.5" important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 82 against 69 watt-hours
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5"
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (112.2 vs 133.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 15"
vs
Surface Book 3 13.5"

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
Width 343 mm (13.5 inches) 312 mm (12.28 inches)
Height 251 mm (9.88 inches) 232 mm (9.13 inches)
Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches) 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 724 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~75%
Side bezels 13 mm 13.3 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 34 dB 33.6 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 260 ppi 267 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 3000 x 2000 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 1600:1
sRGB color space 93% 95%
Adobe RGB profile 58% 61%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 127 W 65 / 102 W
Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 65.7 dB 61.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm 1.55 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel UHD Graphics G1
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1335 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1536 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No No
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

