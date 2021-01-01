Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 3 15: full specs and tests

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15

  • Launched: October 2019
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.9%
  • Dimensions: 339.5 x 244 x 14.6 mm (13.37" x 9.61" x 0.57")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Surface Laptop 3 15.
Performance
62
Gaming
62
Display
54
Battery Life
54
Connectivity
48
Case
93
NanoReview Score
58

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches)
Thickness 14.6 mm (0.57 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9%
Side bezels 11.3 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No
Opening angle 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 39 dB

Display

Size 15 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1042:1
sRGB color space 99.4%
Adobe RGB profile 63.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 75%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 60 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 79.8 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1074
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3495
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
427
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1233

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 512
DirectX support 12
Max. resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable No
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

