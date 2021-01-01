Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 Launched: October 2019

October 2019 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.9%

~80.9% Dimensions: 339.5 x 244 x 14.6 mm (13.37" x 9.61" x 0.57")

CPU: - Intel Core i5 1035G7 Intel Core i7 1065G7 RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 128GB (SSD) 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) Thickness 14.6 mm (0.57 inches) Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% Side bezels 11.3 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No Opening angle 150° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Noise level 39 dB

Display 2496 x 1664 Size 15 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1042:1 sRGB color space 99.4% Adobe RGB profile 63.4% DCI-P3 color gamut 75% Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 45.8 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 60 W Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Loudness 79.8 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 1x USB 3.2 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Key travel 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1035G7 Intel Core i7 1065G7 Base frequency 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 6 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1074 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3495 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 427 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 1233

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 512 DirectX support 12 Max. resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No Total slots 2