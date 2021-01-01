Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
- Launched: October 2019
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.9%
- Dimensions: 339.5 x 244 x 14.6 mm (13.37" x 9.61" x 0.57")
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|Width
|339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
|Height
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|Thickness
|14.6 mm (0.57 inches)
|Area
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1042:1
|sRGB color space
|99.4%
|Adobe RGB profile
|63.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|75%
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|60 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|287 gramm
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|79.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1074
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3495
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
427
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1233
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|Memory size
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|512
|DirectX support
|12
|Max. resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes