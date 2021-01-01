Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 Launched: April 2021

April 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~79%

~79% Dimensions: 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm (12.13" x 8.78" x 0.57")

CPU: - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Performance 77 Gaming 43 Display 51 Battery Life 56 Connectivity 67 Case 98

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) Width 308 mm (12.13 inches) Height 223 mm (8.78 inches) Thickness 14.5 mm (0.57 inches) Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% Side bezels 11.3 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 2256 x 1504 Size 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 0 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 1x USB 3.2 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1310 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4346 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 510 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2000

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 640 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X Total slots 2