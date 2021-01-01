Surface Laptop Go: full specs and tests

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Launched: October 2020

October 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80%

~80% Dimensions: 278.1 x 205.7 x 15.6 mm (10.95" x 8.1" x 0.61")

RAM: - 4GB 8GB Storage: - 64GB 128GB (SSD) 256GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Surface Laptop Go. Performance 60 Gaming 63 Display 39 Battery Life 56 Connectivity 67 Case 96 NanoReview Score 57

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

Case Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) Width 278.1 mm (10.95 inches) Height 205.7 mm (8.1 inches) Thickness 15.6 mm (0.61 inches) Area 572 cm2 (88.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% Side bezels 8 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Transformer No Opening angle 140° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1 Noise level 44.2 dB

Display 1536 x 1024 Size 12.4 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 149 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1222:1 sRGB color space 94.4% Adobe RGB profile 60.2% Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 39 Wh Full charging time 1:10 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 39 W Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Loudness 81.5 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 1x USB 3.2 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Size 10.0 x 6.6 cm Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1035G1 Base frequency 1.0 GHz Turbo frequency 3.6 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 6 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1040 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2858 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 428 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 1371

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 256 DirectX support 12 Max. resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB Channels 2x2 GB Clock 1866 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No Total slots 2