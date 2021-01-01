Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Go: full specs and tests

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
  • Launched: October 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80%
  • Dimensions: 278.1 x 205.7 x 15.6 mm (10.95" x 8.1" x 0.61")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Surface Laptop Go.
Performance
60
Gaming
63
Display
39
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
67
Case
96
NanoReview Score
57

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

Case

Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs)
Width 278.1 mm (10.95 inches)
Height 205.7 mm (8.1 inches)
Thickness 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 572 cm2 (88.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80%
Side bezels 8 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Blue
Transformer No
Opening angle 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 44.2 dB

Display

Size 12.4 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 149 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1222:1
sRGB color space 94.4%
Adobe RGB profile 60.2%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:10 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 39 W
Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 81.5 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 6.6 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.6 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1040
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2858
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1371

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 256
DirectX support 12
Max. resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB
Clock 1866 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Channels 1x64 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

