Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3
- Launched: September 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80%
- Dimensions: 278 x 206 x 15.7 mm (10.94 x 8.11 x 0.62 inches)
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3
Case
|Weight
|1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
|Dimensions
|278 x 206 x 15.7 mm
10.94 x 8.11 x 0.62 inches
|Area
|573 cm2 (88.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|Side bezels
|7.9 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow
|Material
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|12.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|149 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|Resolution
|1536 x 1024 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Contrast
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|39 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|200 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
1980
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
6320
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1548
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6312
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.1
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Windows Precision
|Yes