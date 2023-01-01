Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Go 3: full specs and tests

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3
  • Launched: September 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80%
  • Dimensions: 278 x 206 x 15.7 mm (10.94 x 8.11 x 0.62 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Surface Laptop Go 3.
Performance
55
Gaming
18
Display
35
Battery Life
61
Connectivity
66
Portability
97
NanoReview Score
50

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
Dimensions 278 x 206 x 15.7 mm
10.94 x 8.11 x 0.62 inches
Area 573 cm2 (88.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80%
Side bezels 7.9 mm
Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow
Material Aluminum
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 12.4 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 149 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
sRGB color space 100%

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 39 W
Weight of AC adapter 200 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
1980
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
6320
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1548
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6312
Submit your Cinebench result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

