MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen)

  • Launched: January 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.9%
  • Dimensions: 397 x 260 x 23 mm (15.63" x 10.24" x 0.91")
Display:
RAM:

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen)

Case

Weight 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
Width 397 mm (15.63 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches)
Thickness 23 mm (0.91 inches)
Area 1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9%
Side bezels 7 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 48 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1148:1
sRGB color space 60%
Adobe RGB profile 42%
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.5%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
260 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 590 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1207
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7383
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1306
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11577

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps
Shading units 1408
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
4.632 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC233
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 84 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

