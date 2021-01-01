MSI Creator Z16
- Launched: September 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.8%
- Dimensions: 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm (14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 256 x 15.9 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.8%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|3
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8123
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1473
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11833
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|975 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1357 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
10.4 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes