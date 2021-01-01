Home > Laptop comparison > Creator Z16: full specs and tests

MSI Creator Z16

MSI Creator Z16
  • Launched: September 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.8%
  • Dimensions: 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm (14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Creator Z16.
Performance
94
Gaming
77
Display
64
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
81
Case
79
NanoReview Score
72

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Creator Z16

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches
Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8%
Side bezels 7.2 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 3

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8123
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1473
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11833

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 975 MHz
GPU boost clock 1357 MHz
FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
10.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Creator Z16
2. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Creator Z16
3. ROG Zephyrus M16 vs Creator Z16
4. XPS 17 9710 (2021) vs Creator Z16
5. XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Creator Z16
6. Creator 17 (B11UX) vs Creator Z16
7. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Creator Z16

Comments

EnglishРусский