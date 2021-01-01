Home > Laptop comparison > GF63 Thin: full specs and tests

MSI GF63 Thin

  • Launched: March 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.6%
  • Dimensions: 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm (14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the GF63 Thin.
Performance
84
Gaming
55
Display
35
Battery Life
54
Connectivity
69
Case
74
NanoReview Score
57

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI GF63 Thin

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6%
Side bezels 6.8 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 120 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1418
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5868
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1732
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9426

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1024
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

