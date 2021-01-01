MSI GF63 Thin
- Launched: March 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.6%
- Dimensions: 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm (14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches)
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI GF63 Thin
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.6%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|120 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1418
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5868
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1732
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9426
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|40 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
3.195 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes