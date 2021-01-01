MSI GF75 Thin Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.9%

~79.9% Dimensions: 397 x 260 x 22-23.1 mm (15.63" x 10.24" x 0.87-0.91")

CPU: - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H GPU: - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile RAM: - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI GF75 Thin

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Width 397 mm (15.63 inches) Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) Thickness 22-23.1 mm (0.87-0.91 inches) Area 1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% Side bezels 7 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Response time 3 ms

Battery Capacity 51 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Bottom Charge power 180 W

Sound Audio chip Nahimic 3 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Fabrication process 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1133 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4030 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 450 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2118

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) Shading units 1024 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB