Home > Laptop comparison > GF75 Thin: full specs and tests

MSI GF75 Thin

MSI GF75 Thin
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.9%
  • Dimensions: 397 x 260 x 22-23.1 mm (15.63" x 10.24" x 0.87-0.91")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the GF75 Thin.
Performance
73
Gaming
68
Display
53
Battery Life
61
Connectivity
69
Case
65
NanoReview Score
62

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI GF75 Thin

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 397 mm (15.63 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches)
Thickness 22-23.1 mm (0.87-0.91 inches)
Area 1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9%
Side bezels 7 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 180 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell XPS 17 9700 or MSI GF75 Thin
2. Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) or MSI GF75 Thin
3. Dell Alienware m17 R4 or MSI GF75 Thin
4. MSI GS66 Stealth or MSI GF75 Thin
5. MSI GP76 Leopard or MSI GF75 Thin

Comments

EnglishРусский