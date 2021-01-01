MSI GP76 Leopard Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.2%

~73.2% Dimensions: 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm (15.63" x 11.18" x 1.02")

Display: - 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) CPU: - Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10875H GPU: - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile RAM: - 16GB 32GB Storage: - 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI GP76 Leopard

Case Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) Width 397 mm (15.63 inches) Height 284 mm (11.18 inches) Thickness 25.9 mm (1.02 inches) Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% Side bezels 7 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) 6000 RPM

Display 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Response time 3 ms

Battery Capacity 65 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Bottom Charge power 230 / 280 W

Sound Audio chip Nahimic 3 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10875H Base frequency 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Fabrication process 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1203 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5599 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 484 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2732

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) Shading units 3840 DirectX support 12 Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB