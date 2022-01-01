Home > Laptop comparison > GP76 Leopard or Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) – what's better?

MSI GP76 Leopard vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)

58 out of 100
MSI GP76 Leopard
VS
63 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
MSI GP76 Leopard
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GP76 Leopard and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GP76 Leopard
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 80 against 65 watt-hours
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (145.8 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GP76 Leopard
vs
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm
14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~78.9%
Side bezels 7 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6000 RPM -
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1181:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 73%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 73.3%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 / 240 / 280 W 230 / 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1066 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
GP76 Leopard +94%
13.8 TFLOPS
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 82 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.9 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
6 (31.6%)
13 (68.4%)
Total votes: 19

