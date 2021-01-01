Home > Laptop comparison > GS76 Stealth: full specs and tests

MSI GS76 Stealth

MSI GS76 Stealth
  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.4%
  • Dimensions: 396.1 x 259 x 20.25 mm (15.59" x 10.2" x 0.8")
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the GS76 Stealth.
Performance
97
Gaming
81
Display
52
Battery Life
96
Connectivity
81
Case
66
NanoReview Score
76

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI GS76 Stealth

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
Width 396.1 mm (15.59 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches)
Thickness 20.25 mm (0.8 inches)
Area 1026 cm2 (159 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4%
Side bezels 6.6 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 3
Noise level 55.7 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 744:1
sRGB color space 94.2%
Adobe RGB profile 66.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.7%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1622
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9208
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
601
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5054

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80-95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Loudness 86 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

