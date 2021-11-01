Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen): full specs and tests

MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)

MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.3%
  • Dimensions: 319 x 219 x 15.9 mm (12.56" x 8.62" x 0.63")
Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen).
Performance
68
Gaming
45
Display
41
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
79
Case
94
NanoReview Score
56

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 219 mm (8.62 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3%
Side bezels 4.6 mm
Colors White, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1080:1
sRGB color space 97%
Response time 34 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4274
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1320
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4943

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps
Shading units 1024
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
2.365 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 2.0
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision No

