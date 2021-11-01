MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.3%
- Dimensions: 319 x 219 x 15.9 mm (12.56" x 8.62" x 0.63")
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
Case
|Weight
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Width
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|Height
|219 mm (8.62 inches)
|Thickness
|15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|699 cm2 (108.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.3%
|Side bezels
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1080:1
|sRGB color space
|97%
|Response time
|34 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4274
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1320
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4943
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|990 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
2.365 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|1x USB 2.0
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No