Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen): full specs and tests

MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen)

MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen)
  • Launched: March 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.3%
  • Dimensions: 319 x 219 x 15.9 mm (12.56 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen).
Performance
66
Gaming
23
Display
38
Battery Life
54
Connectivity
79
Case
95
NanoReview Score
49
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen)

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 319 x 219 x 15.9 mm
12.56 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches
Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3%
Side bezels 4.6 mm
Colors Gray, Blue
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1537
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7053

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) vs XPS 13 9310
2. Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) vs ZenBook 14 UM425
3. Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) vs XPS 13 9305
4. Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) vs Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
5. Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) vs MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
6. Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) vs Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen 5000)
7. Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) vs Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
8. Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) vs MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
9. Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) vs Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)

Comments

EnglishРусский