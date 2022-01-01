MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) Launched: March 2022

March 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.3%

~77.3% Dimensions: 319 x 219 x 15.9 mm (12.56 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in CPU: - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen). Performance 66 Gaming 23 Display 38 Battery Life 54 Connectivity 79 Case 95 NanoReview Score 49

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen)

Case Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 319 x 219 x 15.9 mm

12.56 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% Side bezels 4.6 mm Colors Gray, Blue Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 52 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P Base frequency 1.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1537 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7053

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No