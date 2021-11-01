Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen): full specs and tests

MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)

MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.3%
  • Dimensions: 357 x 234 x 17 mm (14.06" x 9.21" x 0.67")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen).
Performance
68
Gaming
45
Display
35
Battery Life
84
Connectivity
81
Case
85
NanoReview Score
57

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 234 mm (9.21 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3%
Side bezels 5.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4262
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1324
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4893

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps
Shading units 1024
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
2.365 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision No

Comparison with competitors

1. XPS 15 9500 vs Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
2. GS66 Stealth vs Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
3. Stealth 15M vs Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
4. Creator 15 vs Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
5. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
6. ZenBook 14 UX435 vs Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
7. ZenBook 14 UM425 vs Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
8. Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) vs Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
9. Spectre x360 15 vs Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
10. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
11. XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
12. ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
13. Prestige 15 A11X vs Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
14. Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) vs Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)

Comments

EnglishРусский