MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.3%
- Dimensions: 357 x 234 x 17 mm (14.06" x 9.21" x 0.67")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
68
Gaming
45
Display
35
Battery Life
84
Connectivity
81
Case
85
NanoReview Score
57
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
Case
|Weight
|1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
|Width
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|234 mm (9.21 inches)
|Thickness
|17 mm (0.67 inches)
|Area
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4262
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1324
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4893
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|990 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
2.365 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Windows Precision
|No