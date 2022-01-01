Home > Laptop comparison > Pulse GL66 (2022): full specs and tests

MSI Pulse GL66 (2022)

MSI Pulse GL66 (2022)
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.2%
  • Dimensions: 359 x 259 x 23.9 mm (14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Pulse GL66 (2022).
Performance
98
Gaming
83
Display
56
Battery Life
54
Connectivity
71
Case
63
NanoReview Score
69

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Pulse GL66 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 23.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2%
Side bezels 6.8 mm
Colors Gray
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 14
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1757
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11869
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1832
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17953

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1642 MHz
FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

