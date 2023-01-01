MSI Raider GE68 (2023) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.2%

~73.2% Dimensions: 357 x 284 x 22.2-27.8 mm (14.06 x 11.18 x 0.87-1.09 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Raider GE68 (2023). Performance 82 Gaming 79 Display 56 Battery Life 66 Connectivity 91 Case 57 NanoReview Score 71

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Raider GE68 (2023)

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz PPI 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Charge power 280 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Base frequency 2.1 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz Cores 16 (8P + 8E) Threads 24 L3 Cache 30 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1923 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 15665 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 16.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 Power 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.3 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes