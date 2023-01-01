Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE68 (2023): full specs and tests

MSI Raider GE68 (2023)

  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.2%
  • Dimensions: 357 x 284 x 22.2-27.8 mm (14.06 x 11.18 x 0.87-1.09 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Raider GE68 (2023).
Performance
82
Gaming
79
Display
56
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
91
Case
57
NanoReview Score
71
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Raider GE68 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Dimensions 357 x 284 x 22.2-27.8 mm
14.06 x 11.18 x 0.87-1.09 inches
Area 1014 cm2 (157.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2%
Side bezels 6.2 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom
Charge power 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 24
L3 Cache 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15665
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
16.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Power 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

