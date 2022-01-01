Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE76 (2022): full specs and tests

MSI Raider GE76 (2022)

MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.2%
  • Dimensions: 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm (15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Raider GE76 (2022).
Performance
98
Gaming
79
Display
49
Battery Life
67
Connectivity
81
Case
48
NanoReview Score
72

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Raider GE76 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2%
Side bezels 7 mm
Colors Black, Blue
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 53 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1261:1
sRGB color space 94%
Adobe RGB profile 65.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1%
Response time 7 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 280 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 14
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1743
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12193
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1881
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
18633

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Power 2x2W, 2x1W
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 84 dB

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. MSI Raider GE76 (2022) vs Dell Alienware m17 R4
2. MSI Raider GE76 (2022) vs GP76 Leopard
3. MSI Raider GE76 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
4. MSI Raider GE76 (2022) vs Dell Alienware x17 R1
5. MSI Raider GE76 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
6. MSI Raider GE76 (2022) vs Stealth GS77
7. MSI Raider GE76 (2022) vs Pulse GL76 (2022)

Comments

EnglishРусский