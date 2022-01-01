Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE77: full specs and tests

MSI Raider GE77

MSI Raider GE77
  • Launched: June 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.2%
  • Dimensions: 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm (15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Raider GE77.
Performance
95
Gaming
83
Display
53
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
79
Case
48
NanoReview Score
72
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Raider GE77

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2%
Side bezels 7 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 16
Threads 24
L3 Cache 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2026
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
16893

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock 1725 MHz
FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5120
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80
GPU performance
17.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Power 2x2W, 2x1W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. MSI Raider GE77 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. MSI Raider GE77 and GE76 (2022)
3. MSI Raider GE77 and GE66 (2022)
4. MSI Raider GE77 and Dell Alienware x17 R2
5. MSI Raider GE77 and Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
6. MSI Raider GE77 and Raider GE67

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский