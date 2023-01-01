Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 15: full specs and tests

MSI Stealth 15

MSI Stealth 15
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.6%
  • Dimensions: 358.3 x 247.9 x 19.9 mm (14.11 x 9.76 x 0.78 inches)
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Stealth 15.
Performance
71
Gaming
65
Display
51
Battery Life
55
Connectivity
79
Case
71
NanoReview Score
61
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Stealth 15

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 358.3 x 247.9 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.78 inches
Area 888 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6%
Side bezels 6.5 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1702
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10882
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1716
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12830
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

