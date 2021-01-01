Home > Laptop comparison > Sword 15: full specs and tests

MSI Sword 15

  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.2%
  • Dimensions: 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm (14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Sword 15.
Performance
85
Gaming
64
Display
39
Battery Life
65
Connectivity
71
Case
61
NanoReview Score
61

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Sword 15

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2%
Side bezels 6.8 mm
Colors White
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 150 / 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1439
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6304
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1759
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9517

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units 2048
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

