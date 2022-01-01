Home > Laptop comparison > Sword 15 (2022): full specs and tests

  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~NaN%
  • Dimensions: 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm (14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Sword 15 (2022).
Performance
77
Gaming
52
Display
70
Battery Life
54
Connectivity
71
Case
61
NanoReview Score
62

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Sword 15 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~NaN%
Side bezels NaN mm
Colors White
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI undefined ppi
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9104

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

