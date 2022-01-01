MSI Sword 15 (2022)
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~NaN%
- Dimensions: 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm (14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches)
Review
Performance
77
Gaming
52
Display
70
Battery Life
54
Connectivity
71
Case
61
NanoReview Score
62
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~NaN%
|Side bezels
|NaN mm
|Colors
|White
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|undefined ppi
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9104
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
GPU performance
6.14 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes