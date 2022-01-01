Home > Laptop comparison > Vector GP76: full specs and tests

MSI Vector GP76

MSI Vector GP76
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.2%
  • Dimensions: 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm (15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vector GP76.
Performance
98
Gaming
85
Display
53
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
71
Case
48
NanoReview Score
69

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Vector GP76

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2%
Side bezels 7 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 240 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 14
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1812
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12060
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1885
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
18580

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140-185 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Vector GP76 and GS76 Stealth
2. Vector GP76 and Nitro 5 AN517-54
3. Vector GP76 and Stealth GS77

Comments

EnglishРусский