MSI Vector GP76 vs Raider GE66 (2022)

69 out of 100
MSI Vector GP76
75 out of 100
MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
MSI Vector GP76
MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of MSI Vector GP76 and Raider GE66 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP76
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 99.9 against 65 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (148.2 vs 174.7 square inches)
Vector GP76
Raider GE66 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~70.2%
Side bezels 7 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 240 / 280 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140-185 W 150-195 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 915 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1410 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS -
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 5632
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
