Razer Blade 17 (2022) Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.3%

~80.3% Dimensions: 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm (15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 CPU: - Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU: - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM: - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage: - 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Blade 17 (2022). Performance 91 Gaming 75 Display 53 Battery Life 63 Connectivity 88 Case 62 NanoReview Score 72

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Razer Blade 17 (2022)

Case Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm

15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% Side bezels 6 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber Yes Number of fans 3 Noise level 49.1 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz PPI 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Response time 3 ms

Battery Capacity 82 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 794 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 3.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz Cores 14 Threads 20 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1886 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 13174 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1886 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 15668

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Nvidia Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 GPU performance 10.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Loudness 70 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No