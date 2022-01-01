Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2022): full specs and tests

Razer Blade 17 (2022)
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.3%
  • Dimensions: 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm (15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Blade 17 (2022).
Performance
91
Gaming
75
Display
53
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
88
Case
62
NanoReview Score
72
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Razer Blade 17 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3%
Side bezels 6 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 3
Noise level 49.1 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 794 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz
Cores 14
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1886
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13174
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1886
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15668

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48
GPU performance
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Loudness 70 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

Comments

