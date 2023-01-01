Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
- Launched: February 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.4%
- Dimensions: 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm (13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches)
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
Case
|Weight
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches
|Area
|890 cm2 (137.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.4%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|120%
|Response time
|1 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12413
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1815
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16769
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|Power
|2x5W, 2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes