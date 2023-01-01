Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Launched: February 2023

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Performance 78 Gaming 64 Display 74 Battery Life 58 Connectivity 81 Case 82 NanoReview Score 71

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% Side bezels 5.4 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 2

Display 2880 x 1800 Size 16 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 212 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 120% Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 100 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H Base frequency 2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz Cores 14 (6P + 8E) Threads 20 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1722 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12413 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1815 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 16769 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 Power 2x5W, 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No