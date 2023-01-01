Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: full specs and tests

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Launched: February 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.4%
  • Dimensions: 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm (13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches)
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.
Performance
78
Gaming
64
Display
74
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
81
Case
82
NanoReview Score
71
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4%
Side bezels 5.4 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 212 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 120%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12413
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1815
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16769
Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
6.8-9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Power 2x5W, 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

