Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)

  • Launched: April 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.6%
  • Dimensions: 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm (13.99" x 8.89" x 0.46")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021).
Performance
72
Gaming
51
Display
47
Battery Life
74
Connectivity
79
Case
100
NanoReview Score
62

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs)
Width 355.4 mm (13.99 inches)
Height 225.8 mm (8.89 inches)
Thickness 11.7 mm (0.46 inches)
Area 802 cm2 (124.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6%
Side bezels 5 mm
Colors Silver, Blue
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Adobe RGB profile 96%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99%
Max. brightness
370 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1190
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3967
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
493
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1768

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 48.9 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

