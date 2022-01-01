Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022) Launched: September 2022

September 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.9%

~79.9% Dimensions: 360.5 x 261 x 22.3 mm (14.19 x 10.28 x 0.88 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in CPU: - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H GPU: - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM: - 16GB 32GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Redmi G Pro (2022). Performance 70 Gaming 61 Display 66 Battery Life 61 Connectivity 69 Case 59 NanoReview Score 62

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022)

Case Weight 2.66 kg (5.87 lbs) Dimensions 360.5 x 261 x 22.3 mm

14.19 x 10.28 x 0.88 inches Area 941 cm2 (145.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% Side bezels 6.8 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 2560 x 1600 Size 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz PPI 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 330 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Base frequency 3.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1493 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 8327 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1517 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 10498

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes NVMe No

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes