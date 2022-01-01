Home > Laptop comparison > Redmi G Pro (2022): full specs and tests

Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022)

  • Launched: September 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.9%
  • Dimensions: 360.5 x 261 x 22.3 mm (14.19 x 10.28 x 0.88 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Redmi G Pro (2022).
Performance
70
Gaming
61
Display
66
Battery Life
61
Connectivity
69
Case
59
NanoReview Score
62
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022)

Case

Weight 2.66 kg (5.87 lbs)
Dimensions 360.5 x 261 x 22.3 mm
14.19 x 10.28 x 0.88 inches
Area 941 cm2 (145.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9%
Side bezels 6.8 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz
PPI 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1493
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8327
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1517
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10498

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
NVMe No

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 81.6 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

