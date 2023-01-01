Home > Laptop comparison > Redmibook 14 (2023): full specs and tests

Xiaomi Redmibook 14 (2023)

  • Launched: May 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.7%
  • Dimensions: 312.24 x 220.15 x 15.9 mm (12.29 x 8.67 x 0.63 inches)
CPU:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Redmibook 14 (2023).
Performance
67
Gaming
21
Display
69
Battery Life
52
Connectivity
67
Portability
89
NanoReview Score
61

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Xiaomi Redmibook 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 312.24 x 220.15 x 15.9 mm
12.29 x 8.67 x 0.63 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7%
Side bezels 5.4 mm
Colors Silver, Gray
Material Aluminum
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2054
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
9532
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1631
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12674
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.1 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

