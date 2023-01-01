Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 72 against 56 watt-hours

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmibook 14 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (106.5 vs 131.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 350.1 x 242.3 x 17.9 mm

13.78 x 9.54 x 0.7 inches 312.24 x 220.15 x 15.9 mm

12.29 x 8.67 x 0.63 inches Area 848 cm2 (131.5 inches2) 687 cm2 (106.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.2% ~82.7% Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 3200 x 2000 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 242 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) 15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2 Redmibook 14 (2023) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 24% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) +67% 500 nits Redmibook 14 (2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 100 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 760M Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2800 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) +188% 4.06 TFLOPS Redmibook 14 (2023) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 0.2 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 12.5 x 8.1 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

