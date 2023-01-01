Home > Laptop comparison > Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) or Redmibook 14 (2023) – what's better?

Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) vs Redmibook 14 (2023)

CPU

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) and Redmibook 14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 72 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmibook 14 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (106.5 vs 131.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
vs
Redmibook 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 350.1 x 242.3 x 17.9 mm
13.78 x 9.54 x 0.7 inches		 312.24 x 220.15 x 15.9 mm
12.29 x 8.67 x 0.63 inches
Area 848 cm2 (131.5 inches2) 687 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.2% ~82.7%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 242 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2
Redmibook 14 (2023)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~24% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1500:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 100 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 2800 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance
Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) +188%
4.06 TFLOPS
Redmibook 14 (2023)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 0.2 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.1 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

