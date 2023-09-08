Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.82-inch Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus (with HiSilicon Kirin 9000S) that was released on September 8, 2023, against the Huawei Mate 60 Pro, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus and Mate 60 Pro crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities