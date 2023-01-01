Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Mate 60 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Mate 60 Pro

  • Screen: 6.82" OLED - 1212 x 2616
  • SoC: HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 14
  • Weight: 225 grams (7.94 oz)

Review

Display
91
Camera
89
Performance
63
Gaming
91*
Battery
90*
Connectivity
88
NanoReview Score
82*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Mate 60 Pro

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.82 inches
Resolution 1212 x 2616 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 440 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes
Max rated brightness 60 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 79 mm (3.11 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 225 g (7.94 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88.5%

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Mate 60 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
Max clock 2620 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.53 GHz:
- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz:
- 1 core at 2.62 GHz:
Lithography process 5 nanometers
GPU clock 750 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
916
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2872
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 14

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 88 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mate 60 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
5G support No

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2023
Release date August 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate 60 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (24 votes)

Competitors

