Display Type OLED Size 6.82 inches Resolution 1212 x 2616 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 440 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Max rated brightness 60 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 79 mm (3.11 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 225 g (7.94 oz) Waterproof IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 88.5%

Performance All specs and test Huawei Mate 60 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 9000S Max clock 2620 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.53 GHz:

- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz:

- 1 core at 2.62 GHz: Lithography process 5 nanometers GPU clock 750 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 916 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2872 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 14

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 88 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Full charging time 0:31 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Mate 60 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3.5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 3840 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes 5G support No

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2023 Release date August 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate 60 Pro may differ by country or region