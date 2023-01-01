Huawei Mate 60 Pro
- Screen: 6.82" OLED - 1212 x 2616
- SoC: HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 14
- Weight: 225 grams (7.94 oz)
Review
Display
91
Camera
89
Performance
63
Gaming
91*
Battery
90*
Connectivity
88
NanoReview Score
82*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Mate 60 Pro
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|1212 x 2616 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|440 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|60 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|79 mm (3.11 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|225 g (7.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88.5%
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
|Max clock
|2620 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.53 GHz:
- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz:
- 1 core at 2.62 GHz:
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
916
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2872
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 14
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|88 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 18 min)
|Full charging time
|0:31 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|3840 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2023
|Release date
|August 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate 60 Pro may differ by country or region