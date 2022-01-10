Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 9i vs Realme 9 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 10, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 9, which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (515 against 432 nits)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (293K versus 252K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
Response time 26 ms -
Contrast 847:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 9i +19%
515 nits
Realme 9
432 nits
Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 9i
84.2%
Realme 9
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 9i and Oppo Realme 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9i
384
Realme 9 +1%
388
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9i +1%
1583
Realme 9
1574
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 9i
252455
Realme 9 +16%
293011
CPU 81097 86582
GPU 38425 50350
Memory 68438 73914
UX 63600 79973
Total score 252455 293011
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 17 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 31 min)
Full charging time 1:12 hr 1:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.1
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 9i
88 dB
Realme 9
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 April 2022
Release date January 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the sound is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9i. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9.

