Oppo Realme 9i vs Realme 9
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 10, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 9, which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (515 against 432 nits)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (293K versus 252K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|84.2%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|-
|Response time
|26 ms
|-
|Contrast
|847:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|81097
|86582
|GPU
|38425
|50350
|Memory
|68438
|73914
|UX
|63600
|79973
|Total score
|252455
|293011
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|Realme UI 3.0
|OS size
|17 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 15 min)
|Yes (50% in 31 min)
|Full charging time
|1:12 hr
|1:15 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.1
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2022
|April 2022
|Release date
|January 2022
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the sound is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9i. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9.
