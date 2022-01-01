Oppo Realme 9 Display 80 Performance 42 Battery 84 Camera 63 NanoReview score 66 Category Mid-range Announced April 2022 Release date April 2022

80 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 429 nits

54 Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%

42 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme 9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 1100 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 386 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1558 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 288606 CPU 86582 GPU 50350 Memory 73914 UX 79973 Total score 288606 Sources: 3DMark [3]

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Realme UI 3.0

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 31 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr

63 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme 9 Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM/GPRS/EDGE:850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA 1/5/8 4G network LTE 1/3/5/8/38/40/41 5G support No

57 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2022 Release date April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

