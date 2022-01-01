Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme 9: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme 9

Oppo Realme 9
Display
80
Performance
42
Battery
84
Camera
63
NanoReview score
66
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2022
Release date April 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 9
80

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
429 nits
54

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.2%
42

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 1100 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1558
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
288606
CPU 86582
GPU 50350
Memory 73914
UX 79973
Total score 288606
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 31 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr
63

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme 9
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM/GPRS/EDGE:850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA 1/5/8
4G network LTE 1/3/5/8/38/40/41
5G support No
57

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 9 may differ by country or region

