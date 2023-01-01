Samsung Galaxy M13 vs Galaxy A12 VS Samsung Galaxy M13 Samsung Galaxy A12 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy M13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 27, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M13 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)

Display Type PLS TFT PLS TFT Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 82.1% Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 96.3% PWM Not detected 337 Hz Response time 20 ms 52 ms Contrast 1119:1 864:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy M13 443 nits Galaxy A12 +6% 470 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green, Orange White, Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M13 +1% 82.7% Galaxy A12 82.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 3, 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI Core 4.1 One UI Core 4.1 OS size 22.3 GB 13 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (20% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr 3:03 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 16:07 hr Watching video - 12:14 hr Gaming - 06:09 hr Standby - 153 hr General battery life Galaxy M13 n/a Galaxy A12 41:01 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy M13 +1% 81.4 dB Galaxy A12 80.9 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced May 2022 November 2020 Release date June 2022 December 2020 SAR (head) - 0.67 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg Sensors - Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M13. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A12.