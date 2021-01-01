Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A12: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A12

Samsung Galaxy A12
Display
60
Performance
29
Battery
85
Camera
58
NanoReview score
58
Category Budget
Announced November 2020
Release date January 2021
Launch price ~ 150 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A12
60

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 264 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
52

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
81.6%
29

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
273
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
993
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
90692
59

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.5
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
58

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A12
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Angle of widest lens 115°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* -
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600
3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced November 2020
Release date January 2021
Launch price ~ 150 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A12 may differ by country or region

