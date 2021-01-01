Samsung Galaxy A12 Display 60 Performance 29 Battery 85 Camera 58 NanoReview score 58 Category Budget Announced November 2020 Release date January 2021 Launch price ~ 150 USD

60 Display Type TFT LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 264 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% Max. Brightness 450 nits

52 Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%

29 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 273 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 993 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 90692

59 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM One UI 2.5

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

58 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A12 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Angle of widest lens 115° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * - Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced November 2020 Release date January 2021 Launch price ~ 150 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

User ratings 3.6 of 5 points ( 268 votes)