Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Plus vs Galaxy S20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Galaxy S20

Самсунг Галакси С20 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
VS
Самсунг Галакси С20
Samsung Galaxy S20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (97 vs 78 hours)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Weighs 23 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Plus
vs
Galaxy S20

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 524 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 90.5% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 99.8%
PWM 214 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 9 ms 8.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 Plus
789 nits
Galaxy S20 +3%
813 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Red Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S20 Plus +1%
90.5%
Galaxy S20
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 550 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 Plus +5%
2874
Galaxy S20
2732
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 Plus +1%
520533
Galaxy S20
513405
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (35th and 38th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.0 One UI 3.0
OS size 23.6 GB 20.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 84 min) Yes (100% in 75 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 Plus +13%
13:00 hr
Galaxy S20
11:53 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 Plus +42%
17:09 hr
Galaxy S20
12:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 Plus +48%
21:03 hr
Galaxy S20
14:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Optical, 1.1x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 22 22
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 Plus
85 dB
Galaxy S20 +1%
85.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 February 2020
Release date March 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 0.28 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg 1.52 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. It has a better battery life and camera.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
128 (51.2%)
122 (48.8%)
Total votes: 250

Related comparisons

1. Mi 10 Pro or Galaxy S20 Plus
2. iPhone 11 Pro or Galaxy S20 Plus
3. Galaxy S20 Ultra or Galaxy S20 Plus
4. Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy S20 Plus
5. 8 Pro or Galaxy S20 Plus
6. iPhone 11 or Galaxy S20
7. P30 Pro or Galaxy S20
8. iPhone 11 Pro or Galaxy S20
9. Mi Note 10 Pro or Galaxy S20
10. Mi 10 or Galaxy S20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish