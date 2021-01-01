Samsung Galaxy S20
Display
95
Performance
86
Battery
74
Camera
76
NanoReview score
84
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S20
95
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|563 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|Response time
|8.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
813 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
86
Design and build
|Height
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|Width
|69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.5%
86
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
930
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2732
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
513405
AnTuTu Results - 40th place
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|20.1 GB
74
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 75 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:53 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:01 hr
Talk (3G)
14:20 hr
76
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
94
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|22
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|5G support
|No
88
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.8 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.28 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.52 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S20 may differ by country or region