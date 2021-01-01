Samsung Galaxy S20 Display 95 Performance 86 Battery 74 Camera 76 NanoReview score 84 Category Flagship Announced February 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 875 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S20

95 Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.2 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 563 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% PWM 242 Hz Response time 8.5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 813 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

86 Design and build Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Gray, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.5%

86 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Max. clock 2700 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 GPU clock 550 MHz FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 930 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2732 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 513405 AnTuTu Results - 40th place

67 Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM One UI 3.0 OS size 20.1 GB

74 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:53 hr Watching videos (Player) 12:01 hr Talk (3G) 14:20 hr

76 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S20 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 3872 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

94 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 22 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 5G support No

88 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 85.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 875 USD SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S20 may differ by country or region