Samsung Galaxy S20

Display
95
Performance
86
Battery
74
Camera
76
NanoReview score
84
Category Flagship
Announced February 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S20
95

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 563 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8%
PWM 242 Hz
Response time 8.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
813 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
86

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.5%
86

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 550 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
930
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2732
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
513405
AnTuTu Results - 40th place
67

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.0
OS size 20.1 GB
74

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:53 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:01 hr
Talk (3G)
14:20 hr
76

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S20
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 1.1x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
94

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 22
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
5G support No
88

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.8 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S20 may differ by country or region

