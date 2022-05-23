Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F4 vs Poco F3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F4 vs Poco F3

Xiaomi Poco F4
Xiaomi Poco F3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco F3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4
  • Delivers 83% higher maximum brightness (1313 against 718 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F4
vs
Poco F3

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 490 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F4 +83%
1313 nits
Poco F3
718 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F4 +1%
86.6%
Poco F3
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F4 and Xiaomi Poco F3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 675 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F4 +2%
1033
Poco F3
1009
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F4
3398
Poco F3 +3%
3513
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F4 +1%
701315
Poco F3
696867
CPU - 194048
GPU - 241854
Memory - 110520
UX - 148242
Total score 701315 696867
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F4
n/a
Poco F3
4193
Stability - 87%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Graphics score - 4193
PCMark 3.0 score - 11642
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4520 mAh
Charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 0:56 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:06 hr
Watching video - 14:32 hr
Gaming - 05:39 hr
Standby - 83 hr
General battery life
Poco F4
n/a
Poco F3
30:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.45
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F4
n/a
Poco F3
89.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 March 2021
Release date May 2022 March 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco F4. It has a better display, battery life, camera, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

