Xiaomi Poco F4

Display 91
Performance 76
Battery 76
Camera 73

Announced May 2022
Release date May 2022

91 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 1011 nits

77 Design and build Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) Width 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 86.6%

76 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Poco F4 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Max. clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 675 MHz FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 984 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3197 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 701315 AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores - 99th place

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MIUI 13

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:39 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:27 hr Watching video 12:29 hr Gaming 05:11 hr Standby 92 hr General battery life 30:00 hr

73 Camera Specs and camera test of the Poco F4 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.45 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850 900 1800 1900MHz 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/B38/40/41 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2022 Release date May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco F4 may differ by country or region