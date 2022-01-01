Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Poco F4: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Poco F4
Display
91
Performance
76
Battery
76
Camera
73
NanoReview score
80
Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco F4
91

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
1011 nits
77

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.6%
76

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Poco F4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
984
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3197
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
701315
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MIUI 13
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:27 hr
Watching video 12:29 hr
Gaming 05:11 hr
Standby 92 hr
General battery life
30:00 hr
73

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Poco F4
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.45
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850 900 1800 1900MHz
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/B38/40/41
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced May 2022
Release date May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco F4 may differ by country or region

