Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Oppo Reno 8

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
Oppo Reno 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (684K versus 434K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 942 and 775 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Pro
vs
Reno 8

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 12 Pro
n/a
Reno 8
637 nits

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 12 Pro +3%
86.8%
Reno 8
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and Oppo Reno 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max. clock 2600 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock - 850 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 12 Pro
775
Reno 8 +22%
942
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12 Pro
2023
Reno 8 +34%
2702
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 Pro
434353
Reno 8 +58%
684979
CPU 112874 165133
GPU 135821 249793
Memory 76638 133728
UX 107168 135877
Total score 434353 684979
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 12 Pro
2253
Reno 8 +105%
4613
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 13 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 2253 4613
PCMark 3.0 score 11797 9607
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 16 min)
Full charging time 0:47 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:16 hr
Watching video - 14:57 hr
Gaming - 06:13 hr
Standby - 86 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 12 Pro
n/a
Reno 8
31:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 3680
Aperture - f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2022 May 2022
Release date January 2023 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8.

