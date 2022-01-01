Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Reno 8: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Reno 8

Oppo Reno 8
Display
83
Performance
79
Battery
80
Camera
61
NanoReview score
75
Category Flagship
Announced May 2022
Release date June 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 8
83

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
800 nits
69

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.7%
79

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3156
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM ColorOS 12.1
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 80 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr
61

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno 8
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
88

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes
74

Sound

Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced May 2022
Release date June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 8 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Oppo Reno 8 or Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
2. Oppo Reno 8 or Realme 8 5G
3. Oppo Reno 8 or Realme 8i
4. Oppo Reno 8 or Reno 7 5G
5. Oppo Reno 8 or Reno 8 Pro

Write a comment

Promotion
РусскийEnglish