Oppo Reno 8 Display 83 Performance 79 Battery 80 Camera 61 NanoReview score 75 Category Flagship Announced May 2022 Release date June 2022

83 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 800 nits

69 Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%

79 Performance All specs and test Oppo Reno 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 940 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3156

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM ColorOS 12.1

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 80 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Full charging time 0:32 hr

61 Camera Specs and camera test of the Reno 8 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 3680 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

88 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

74 Sound Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2022 Release date June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 8 may differ by country or region