Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 33W)
  • Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (884 against 797 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (518K versus 461K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Weighs 29 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and 11 Lite 5G NE crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12 Pro
vs
11 Lite 5G NE

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 100%
PWM 120 Hz 373 Hz
Response time 1 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 12 Pro +11%
884 nits
11 Lite 5G NE
797 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 158 g (5.57 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max clock 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 800 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~753 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12 Pro
461903
11 Lite 5G NE +12%
518907
CPU 123955 154572
GPU 129623 160930
Memory 82848 83986
UX 125548 120853
Total score 461903 518907
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 36.6 °C 36.5 °C
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 13 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 2257 2474
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8806 6792
Video editing 7211 5828
Photo editing 23106 20551
Data manipulation 10182 8358
Writing score 13709 11694
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 14
OS size 20 GB 14.8 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4250 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:52 hr 09:40 hr
Watching video 14:19 hr 15:23 hr
Gaming 05:35 hr 04:46 hr
Standby 86 hr 94 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 12 Pro +3%
31:02 hr
11 Lite 5G NE
30:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 24 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5184 x 3888
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 September 2021
Release date March 2023 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
31 (53.4%)
27 (46.6%)
Total votes: 58

