Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on October 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.