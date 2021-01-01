Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Display 81 Performance 69 Battery 82 Camera 60 NanoReview score 75 Category Mid-range Announced September 2021 Release date October 2021 Launch price ~ 288 USD

81 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 504 nits

77 Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%

69 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L GPU clock 490 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 792 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2884 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 502021 AnTuTu Android Ranking List - 145th place

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 4250 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:04 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:50 hr Watching videos (Player) 18:05 hr Talk (3G) 29:55 hr Phones With Long Battery Life - 94th place

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the 11 Lite 5G NE Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3888 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66/38/40/41/42 5G support Yes

69 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2021 Release date October 2021 Launch price ~ 288 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

