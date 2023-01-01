ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 26, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
- Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
- Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- Shows 12% longer battery life (43:44 vs 39:09 hours)
- Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (1102 against 828 nits)
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1116 x 2480 pixels
|1080 x 2448 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.4:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|-
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|1500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.1%
|82.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.7%
|-
|PWM
|60 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|173 mm (6.81 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|10.3 mm (0.41 inches)
|Weight
|228 g (8.04 oz)
|246 g (8.68 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP54
|Advanced cooling
|Active fan
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|White
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|680 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1521
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5463
5068
|CPU
|290498
|-
|GPU
|575234
|-
|Memory
|260604
|-
|UX
|196489
|-
|Total score
|1335531
|1336851
|Max surface temperature
|34.2 °C
|-
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|80 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|13464
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (4th and 2nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|Redmagic OS 6
|-
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 14 min)
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:37 hr
|1:02 hr
|Web browsing
|13:43 hr
|14:27 hr
|Watching video
|18:16 hr
|24:02 hr
|Gaming
|05:55 hr
|05:52 hr
|Standby
|123 hr
|127 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (37th and 8th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung ISOCELL S5KGN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|29 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|PureCel
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|April 2023
|Release date
|December 2022
|April 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera is more important to you, then choose the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate.
