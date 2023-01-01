ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate VS ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 26, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz Shows 12% longer battery life (43:44 vs 39:09 hours)

Shows 12% longer battery life (43:44 vs 39:09 hours) Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (1102 against 828 nits)

Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (1102 against 828 nits) Reverse charging feature

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.4:9 PPI 400 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No - Max rated brightness 550 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 82.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.7% - PWM 60 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro 828 nits ROG Phone 7 Ultimate +33% 1102 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 10.3 mm (0.41 inches) Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 246 g (8.68 oz) Waterproof No IP54 Advanced cooling Active fan Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black White Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro +8% 89.1% ROG Phone 7 Ultimate 82.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Redmagic OS 6 - OS size 12 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 80 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (68% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:02 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:43 hr 14:27 hr Watching video 18:16 hr 24:02 hr Gaming 05:55 hr 05:52 hr Standby 123 hr 127 hr General battery life Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro 39:09 hr ROG Phone 7 Ultimate +12% 43:44 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life (37th and 8th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung ISOCELL S5KGN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 - Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Focal length - 29 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type - PureCel Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro 92.9 dB ROG Phone 7 Ultimate n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 April 2023 Release date December 2022 April 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the camera is more important to you, then choose the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate.