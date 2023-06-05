Home > Smartphone comparison > Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro vs Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro – which one to choose?

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro vs Red Magic 8 Pro

83 out of 100
ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro
VS
84 out of 100
ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro
ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on June 5, 2023, against the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1719K versus 1324K)

Review

Evaluation of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro and Red Magic 8 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro
vs
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1116 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 89.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.7%
PWM - 60 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.98 mm (6.46 inches) 163.88 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.35 mm (3.01 inches) 76.35 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.47 mm (0.37 inches) 9.47 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 228 g (8.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Advanced cooling Active fan Active fan
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro and ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 454470 290498
GPU 642562 575234
Memory 318386 260604
UX 288602 196489
Total score 1719594 1324651
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 34.2 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 80 FPS
Graphics score - 13385
AnTuTu 9 Ranking List (1st and 6th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Redmagic OS 8 Redmagic OS 6
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Capacity 6000 mAh 6000 mAh
Max charge power 65 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (94% in 30 min) Yes (92% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr 0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:55 hr 13:43 hr
Watching video 18:20 hr 18:16 hr
Gaming 05:39 hr 05:55 hr
Standby 123 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (35th and 41st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung ISOCELL S5KGN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type - PureCel
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced June 2023 December 2022
Release date July 2023 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 65 W Yes, 65 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro. It has a better gaming and sound.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский