Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Display
79
Performance
91
Battery
83
Camera
78
NanoReview score
83
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 1250 USD
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
79
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|Response time
|4.9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
812 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
79
Design and build
|Height
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|226 gramm (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
83.7%
91
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|FLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
5485
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
13437
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1317
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3392
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
458332
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
549189
98
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
83
Battery
|Capacity
|3969 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:30 hr
Talk (3G)
21:03 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life - 60th place
78
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
124
Video quality
102
Generic camera score
117
82
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 21(1500), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46, 48, 66(1700/2100)
|5G support
|No
90
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.6 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone 11 Pro Max may differ by country or region