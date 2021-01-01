Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Display 79 Performance 91 Battery 83 Camera 78 NanoReview score 83 Category Flagship Announced September 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 1250 USD

79 Display Type OLED Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1242 x 2688 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 458 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.6% PWM 245 Hz Response time 4.9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 812 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

79 Design and build Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) Width 77.8 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 226 gramm (7.97 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 83.7%

91 Performance All specs and test Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Apple A13 Bionic Max. clock 2650 MHz CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder

- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Apple A13 Bionic GPU FLOPS ~736 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type NVMe Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 5485 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 13437 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1317 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3392 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 458332 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 549189

98 Software Operating system iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 3969 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:57 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 15:05 hr Watching videos (Player) 19:30 hr Talk (3G) 21:03 hr Phones With Long Battery Life - 60th place

78 Camera Specs and camera test of the iPhone 11 Pro Max Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Quad LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 124 Video quality 102 Generic camera score 117

82 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type No USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 21(1500), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46, 48, 66(1700/2100) 5G support No

90 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 85.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 1250 USD SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor Box * -

