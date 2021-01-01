Apple iPhone 12 mini Display 79 Performance 87 Battery 62 Camera 75 NanoReview score 81 Category Flagship Announced October 2020 Release date November 2020 Launch price ~ 875 USD

79 Display Type OLED Size 5.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 476 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 619 nits

87 Design and build Height 131.5 mm (5.18 inches) Width 64.2 mm (2.53 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 135 gramm (4.76 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%

87 Performance All specs and test Apple iPhone 12 mini in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Apple A14 Bionic Max. clock 3100 MHz CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm

- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Apple GPU Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type NVMe Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1589 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4121 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 588925

98 Software Operating system iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)

62 Battery Specifications Capacity 2227 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:29 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:05 hr Watching videos (Player) 12:14 hr Talk (3G) 12:21 hr

75 Camera Specs and camera test of the iPhone 12 mini Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 23 mm Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type No USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 22 2G network GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 МГц) 3G network UMTS/HSPA+/DC‑HSDPA (850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100 МГц) 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 66, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48 5G support Yes

90 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced October 2020 Release date November 2020 Launch price ~ 875 USD SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor Box * -

