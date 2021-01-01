Apple iPhone 13
Display
80
Performance
66
Battery
77
Camera
73
NanoReview score
76
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2021
|Release date
|September 2021
|Launch price
|~ 1000 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone 13
80
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
801 nits
85
Design and build
|Height
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
86%
66
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.2 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
98
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 15
77
Battery
|Capacity
|3240 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
73
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
87
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM/EDGE 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz
|3G network
|UMTS 850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100 MHz
|4G network
|LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 66, 71
|5G support
|Yes
90
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2021
|Release date
|September 2021
|Launch price
|~ 1000 USD
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone 13 may differ by country or region