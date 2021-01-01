Home > Apple Smartphones > Apple iPhone 13: specifications and benchmarks

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13
Display
80
Performance
66
Battery
77
Camera
73
NanoReview score
76
Category Flagship
Announced September 2021
Release date September 2021
Launch price ~ 1000 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone 13
80

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.1 inches
Resolution 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
801 nits
85

Design and build

Height 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
86%
66

Performance

All specs and test Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.2 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type NVMe
Memory card No
98

Software

Operating system iOS 15
77

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3240 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
73

Camera

Specs and camera test of the iPhone 13
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM/EDGE 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz
3G network UMTS 850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100 MHz
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 66, 71
5G support Yes
90

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone 13 may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (2 votes)

